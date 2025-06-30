Tucson middle schoolers dive into engineering at underwater robotics camp

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Middle school students are spending part of their summer diving into STEM at Empire High School, where they’re learning how to build and operate underwater robots.

The week-long camp teaches students to design and assemble remotely operated vehicles, or ROVs, from scratch. The students learn how to wire motors, build controls and test the machines in water.

“You have to think about all the reasons why we do ROVs,” said Empire engineering teacher Jeff Ofstedahl. “We can send them into dangerous places, like deep ocean environments, where it’s too risky for humans.”

By the end of the camp, students aim to complete an underwater challenge, using their ROVs to pick up as many pool rings as possible.

“I’ve always wanted to be an engineer,” said camper Micah Short. “The skills I’ve learned here, especially all the wiring, are really useful.”

This is the first year Empire High has hosted this robotics camp, and instructors say they hope to make it an annual event.