Tucson Dragway event offers legal way for car community to compete

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — At the Tucson Dragway, the sounds of cars sliding, doing burnouts, and racing filled the air. What also filled the air was the smell of burnt rubber and smoke.

The crowd of car enthusiasts cheered for the influencers and people competing in the events. Many of the cars they competed in were flashy, some in chrome and others with different designs.

One of the competitors was Mr. Immortal, also known as Immortal Racing Arizona, who has been drag racing for the past forty years and driving in the burnout pit for about two years.

“I’m competitive in everything I do,” Mr. Immortal commented on why he’s passionate about car competitions.

He created the LS versus Mopar event with popular YouTuber SRT NOSKI.

“It’s safety..for one. Two...it’s a little more structured,” Mr. Immortal said about his event versus events on the streets.

Car enthusiasts watched as many competed in events that would normally be on Tucson’s streets.

“We don’t discriminate, but legally it’s the way that all this should be done for our generations to grow up,” SRT NOSKI said. “I don’t feel like it will ever stop what’s going on in the streets, but It will give people that man, you know what, I will just wait a couple of weeks and just go to this event.”

Mr. Immortal said his event might be able to curb some people from having car competitions on the streets.

“I do believe if we can make a dent in it, or give them a place to go, because if there is no place to go, it is going to be worse,” he said.

In February the Tucson Police Department said they responded to three street takeovers across Tucson in one day.

They were at the LS versus Mopar event to monitor it. Mr. Immortal said they were required to be there to make sure things were safe.

“We need them here to keep the peace, to keep people from acting up,” he said.

In 2024 TPD said their Operations Division East were deployed 14 times at street take overs and races. That year they made 15 felony arrests and 80 misdemeanor arrests. In 2023 they said they gave out 23 street racing citations.

“Everything that’s popular now is cool until you get in trouble or you’re paying fines,” SRT NOSKI said.

He along with Mr. Immortal are hoping to have another event later this year. They’re hoping people will continue to latch on to legal events like theirs.

“That’s basically what we’re trying to do…is just motivate,” SRT NOSKI said.