Tucson area non-profit helping low income families in Vail file their taxes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The ReSources Vail Food Bank serves food to hundreds of people every year, but for their site director, that's not enough.

"We needed to expand and do more resources. And little by little, we're trying to create those magic of little resources that we can provide," says Lianna Hicks, the food bank manager at the ReSources Vail Food Bank.

VITA tax services help thousands of low-income families file their taxes nationwide.

Closer to home, United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona helps train and coordinate the service here.

And they help around 15,000 people file their taxes.

"When people look at doing their own tax returns and they're afraid they're going to mess up. They're afraid they don't know all the rules, and that's where our VITA program comes in," says Gina Nickerson, the senior director of VITA Services at United Way Tucson.

This year, they expanded their reach to Vail using the Chamber of Commerce's conference room to file reports.

The Food Bank partnered with the Chamber to find a space between the tracks to help the community.

"We always welcome the community to use our space. We're all about supporting our community, and this is a way to give back," says Dr. Denise Bowls, the President and CEO of the Vail Chamber.

United Way trains hundreds of volunteers in tax code to make sure they can accurately help out those in need.

Regarding turnout this year, Vail volunteers say there is room to grow.

"Getting the word out that we're here. So I'm not sure the word is really spread that we're here in Vail," says Randy Brown, a volunteer, "We've had people come in that have used Vita in the past, and they've used it at other sites."

The services are open Monday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

A link to more locations can be found here.