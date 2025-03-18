UPDATE: Power restored to thousands on Southeast side

UPDATE 7:05 a.m.

Power has been restored to nearly all customers who were affected by Tuesday morning's outage, according to TEP's outage map.

As of now, 239 customers near Mica Mountain High School are still affected.

———————-

2,507 people are without power on the Southeast side Tuesday morning, according to TEP's outage map.

The outage is affecting people along Houghton Road from Valencia down to Andrada Polytechnic High School.

TEP's map says the outage was caused by down poles/wires, and estimates that power will be restored by 8:39 a.m..

KGUN 9 has reached out to TEP for more information, but have not heard back yet.