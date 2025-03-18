Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsCommunity Inspired JournalismSoutheast Side News

Actions

UPDATE: Power restored to thousands on Southeast side

southeast side power outage 2.png
Tucson Electric Power
Power outage on Tucson's Southeast side on Tuesday morning.
southeast side power outage 2.png
southeast side power outage.png
Posted
and last updated

UPDATE 7:05 a.m.

Power has been restored to nearly all customers who were affected by Tuesday morning's outage, according to TEP's outage map.

As of now, 239 customers near Mica Mountain High School are still affected.

———————-

2,507 people are without power on the Southeast side Tuesday morning, according to TEP's outage map.

The outage is affecting people along Houghton Road from Valencia down to Andrada Polytechnic High School.

TEP's map says the outage was caused by down poles/wires, and estimates that power will be restored by 8:39 a.m..

KGUN 9 has reached out to TEP for more information, but have not heard back yet.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Find the stories in your neighborhood

SOUTHEAST SIDE RESOURCES

City of Tucson Ward 4 Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Vail School District Tucson Unified School District
Community Inspired Journalism

Community Inspired Journalism