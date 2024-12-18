Solving the vaping problem: How VUSD is testing new sensors to stop on-campus vaping

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Vail Unified School District is running a test on a new program designed to help solve a growing problem: vaping.

"Last spring, my leadership staff and I made phone calls home to every single one of the 1,900 families that we serve," says Kim Middleton, principal at Cienega High School. "One of the themes across all of those phone calls was to reduce the vaping in the restrooms across our campus, which happens to be a national issue."

According to the Center for Disease Control, 1.63 million students across the country use e-cigarettes with 1.21 million being in high school.

Which is why Cienega is testing the HALO Smart Sensor Vape Detection System.

A test that Middleton says is going smoothly.

"In the beginning, we were very busy in regards to responding to the sensors going off and then having discipline issued to students for the break in the code of conduct, I would say that we had dozens of suspensions over the first six weeks of use," says Middleton, "Now, what we're seeing with the system is that it's becoming less and less frequent in regards to the students vaping in our restrooms and the responses to the breaks in the code of conduct,"

Students like Antonia Ortiz are also feeling safer on campus following the installation of the new sensors.

"I noticed that the bathrooms are not as crowded as they used to be. A lot of students just go to the bathroom for what they're used for, which is really nice. And I also don't have to worry about being in a bathroom when there are people vaping, which is convenient for me," says Ortiz.

Getting caught is a five day out of school suspension, but can be lowered to 3 days out of school by taking an anti-vaping course.

A second suspension is the full five days but Middleton says, they aren't worried about repeat offenders.

“Once we do it, catch them the first time. They're not doing it again on our campus, because they know that the sensors are in place and they're being highly effective,” says Middleton.