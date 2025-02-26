SE Tucson growth prompts new police annex

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson’s southeast side is growing fast and there is plenty of potential to grow even more so now the City of Tucson is taking steps to expand the police presence in the area.

Subdivisions are sprouting all over Tucson’s Southeast side, a reflection of the city’s growth.

Randy and Judy Wilson say they had 150 or 200 homes in their neighborhood when they moved in six years ago. Now they say it’s more like 15 hundred in their neighborhood alone.

Judy Wilson says, “With good planning, I think we can get some nice amenities out here. Maybe a restaurant for those of us who choose not to cook every night. choose not to cook everything.

Craig Smith asked: “So what other things would be on your wish list that the city could

help fulfill?

Well, I hear that they're putting in a city park over on Wilmot, which is nice. That's at the other end of our development. So that's going to be a great asset.”

They’re happy to see the city of Tucson break ground for a new police annex on Kolb between Valencia and I-10. It’s to help officers work in Operations Division East. The city says that division is so large even with lights and siren it can take an officer 45 minutes to drive all the way across the division.

Randy and Judy Wilson are hoping for more retail nearby. That’s starting to improve with things like a new Home Depot that opened a few months ago and other businesses going in.

The State of Arizona owns, and sells off, large areas of vacant land on the southeast but poorly planned growth can turn this land into a congested mess.

Ward Four Councilmember Nikki Lee represents the area. She says the city makes sure developers build in the streets and utilities that support well planned growth.

“We work closely with the State Land Department and make sure that whoever's coming in is prepared to place the infrastructure and widen the roads and do what's necessary. We also have development impact fees that go toward making sure that the intersections are addressed the roads and parks and public safety to support the growth.”

The police annex going up on the land should be ready in about a year.