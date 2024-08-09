Scholarship named after fallen EMT Jacob Dindinger

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN — Three years ago, Jacob Dindinger, an EMT, was shot and killed on duty while responding to a call. To celebrate his life and dedication to serving people, his family and Rockin' 4 Heroes are helping students who want to work in public safety.

The scholarship was announced at Pima Community College-East Campus, where Jacob studied to help inspire future EMTs and continue Jacob's legacy.

20-year-old Jacob was an EMT for just a few months before he was killed. He was dedicated to becoming a firefighter like his older brother, Bryan Presetti.

"Seeing all the love and attention that is given towards Jacob and now this new scholarship just makes me feel really happy," said Presetti.

The $13,000 scholarship will go to two students each year. Rockin' 4 Heroes is fully funding the scholarship. The Dindinger family says if Jacob were here today, he'd be appreciative to have something like this in his name.

"He would be honored, I know, but, he'd rather be with us," said Jim Dindinger, Jacob's father.

Bryan tells me Jacob inspired him to be a better person every day. He says if his little brother were still alive, there would be brotherly competition between who could be the better firefighter.

"When he turned 20 he definitely changed into more of a grown adult and we had more adult conversations," Presetti said. "And, I really was proud of who he was becoming because he was taking the initiative of, 'Hey, what do I need to do? "How can I get better?' and he would take what I would give him and take that and learn and grow."

In May, Congressman Juan Ciscomani shared Jacob’s story on the U.S. House of Representatives floor.

"I think Jacob's story needs to be told everywhere," said Congressman Ciscomani. "What he did, how he grew up in this community, going to CDO High School which is in my district as well, not far from where I live. And then, in this campus, I also went to this campus, many years before Jacob, but we were here in the same campus. He gives back, an EMT, and his life gets tragically cut short on the line of duty. I mean, these are the kind of stories Arizona needs to hear about. The inspiring stories of sacrifice of people like Jacob and his family, that paid the ultimate sacrifice to protect us. So, I think those stories need to be told.

Congressman Ciscomani and the Dindinger family built a strong relationship with Jacob’s story.

“When he came up with the idea to go to the house floor," said Corrine Dindinger, Jacob's mother. "I walked away and I looked at my husband and went, ‘What just happened just then?’

The Dindinger family says they're emotional over all the love Jacob is receiving years after his passing and feel supported by the Tucson community.

"I'm just overjoyed right now," said Corrine Dindinger.

Jacob's parents say they hope to meet all recipients of the scholarship, Rockin' 4 Heroes says they're finalizing the first one.