Pima Community College's Adult Basic Education Program celebrates success

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As National Adult Education and Family Literacy Week wraps up, Pima Community College's Adult Basic Education program has been recognized for its contributions to improving literacy and providing educational opportunities for adults in Pima County.

The program helps over 4,000 adults each year gain essential skills. "We help people move towards their goals," said Wendy Scheder Black, Director of College and Career Transitions and Partnerships in Adult Education. "Many of our students are pursuing high school equivalency diplomas, and we also serve English language learners, including many immigrants and refugees."

Amber Owens, a student in the program, shared her experience, saying, "I decided I wanted something bigger for my life... I have found new employment and more support for what I want to do in the future."

Scheder Black mentioned having a program like this in our community is essential by saying, "Education programs in our communities are absolutely critical. They have such an impact on individuals, their families, and our workforce… Economic development can’t happen without adult education."

Recently, the program received eight out of ten awards from the Arizona Association for Lifelong Learning, including Student of the Year awarded to Owens. "We have a lot of superstars in our program," Scheder Black said.

Owens, now certified in IT support, plans to further her education. She said, "I’m going for IT specialist and then I will be going for my associates in cyber security."