Pima Community College earns Seal of Excelencia on efforts to boost Latino student success

Pima Community College (PCC) earned the Seal of Excelencia for creating a learning environment where Latino students thrive.

The seal is a national certification from Excelencia in Education for institutions working to go beyond enrollment and intentionally serve Latino students.

PCC is one of 17 colleges and universities in the country to earn the seal this year. Provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs at PCC, Dolores Duran-Cerda, says it's very humbling to receive the recognition.

“It's just the beginning," said Duran-Cerda. "It's a certification, so it gives us the resources and the empowerment to continue the good work throughout the years.”

Duran-Cerda says PCC is a Hispanic Serving Institution with 48% of their students being Latino. She adds how this was PCC's second attempt at earning the seal. It is re-earned every three years.

“It's not just enrollment," said Duran-Cerda. "We want to move beyond enrolling and looking at 'servingness,' how can we best serve our students? That really benefits not only Latino students but all students.”

Sophomore Mateo Barrera tells me that being a first-generation student was difficult at first—but joining programs helped him feel at ease.

“I didn't have no guidance. So that was my hardship," said Barrera. "That I didn't have no guidance, but once I got here, the amount of programs, the amount of flyers out here with QR codes, and I just—the best thing I did to overcome was exploring.”

U.S. Census data shows the number of Hispanic people ages 18-24 enrolled in college increased to 2.4 million in 2021, up from 1.2 million in 2005.

“The first thought that comes into the head is, where's the rest of us? You know, I feel like we could do so much more," Barrera said.

Barrera says his student success coach understands the hardships of being a first-generation student.

“He helped me feel more comfortable on asking questions, and he would like, you know, walk with me to go ask questions," said Barrera. "So, I wouldn't be as afraid and thanks to him, I'm here.”

Theresa Riel, PCC governing board chair, says there's more work to be done for Latino students.

"We have to show proof that we've made changes in our programs, changes in how we deliver things," Riel said.

Riel adds that all students benefit from what PCC is doing to support Latino students.

"We're making sure they have that opportunity and access. It actually lifts everybody up and makes our programs better," said Riel.