PCSD searching for information in drive-by shooting targeting police officer's house

Pima County Sheriff's Department
PCSD says a Sahuarita police officer's home was targeted in a February drive-by shooting.
Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in a drive-by shooting targeting the home of a Sahuarita police officer.

PCSD says deputies responded to a shooting near Old Spanish Trail and Golf Links around 11 p.m. on Feb. 21. Surveillance video given to the sheriff's department captured the sound of several gunshots and a car driving off.

Deputies found shell casings in the road and one house that was hit several times.

The house belongs to a Sahuarita Police Department sergeant. The sheriff's department believes it was deliberately targeted.

PCSD thinks the suspect vehicle might be manual. Deputies are asking anyone who has video of the shooting, witnessed it or has any information to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

