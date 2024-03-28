PCSD arrests son in connection to suspicious death of mother

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department arrested a man in connection to the death of his mother on the Southeast side.

On Tuesday, Deputies responded to the neighborhood near Kolb Rd. and I-10, after Rural Metro Fire crews responded to the area for a medical call. Upon arrival, investigators found 83-year-old Bonita Cheney dead under "suspicious circumstances."

Deputies then arrested the victim's son, 38-year-old Derek Cheney, on manslaughter charges. Cheney was booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex with a $75,000 bond.