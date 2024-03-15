New Tucson BBQ joint sizzles with community spirit

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Marc's Blue Smoke BBQ, the latest addition to Tucson's culinary scene, opened its doors on March 3rd offering more than just delicious barbecue. Owner Marc Panas, inspired by fond memories of family gatherings around the grill, aims to create a welcoming space for the community to enjoy.

"I think that’s really important as a culinary and a food person to have an outlet for people to go and gather and have good food and good friends," Panas said. "It’s important to me to give back. The way I could give back is through food."

With a team of three, Marc's Blue Smoke BBQ is smoking ribs for six hours and brisket for ten, ensuring each bite is filled with flavor. Explaining the art of smoking, Panas said it’s different from grilling, smoking involves lower heat and swirling smoke for that authentic taste.

Panas mentioned he’s a big believer in supporting local ranches and farms, sourcing all of his meats within 100 miles.

“I source all of my product locally, within 100 miles. I get my beef out of Sonoita, I get my chicken out of Benson, and I get my pork on the far east side of Tucson,” said Panas.

Looking ahead, Marc plans to host themed nights such as Military Night, Law Enforcement Night, and Bike Night to further engage with the community.