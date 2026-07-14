Monsoon storms cause damages, roofers stay busy

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon season is taking a toll on Tucson homes, with uprooted trees and damaged roofs reported across the city — including right outside the KGUN 9 station on the east side.

Tony Berstler, a senior project manager with Multi-Pro Roof Solutions, was driving near Golf Links and Pantano when he spotted a home with exposed wood and stopped to help. He and his crew tarped the roof before the rain returned.

"This one we just barely beat the rain a little bit earlier, so we got that situated. We actually reached out to the owner of this property, got a hold of them because they weren't here and got this all covered up," Berstler said.

He says if he's in the area repairing one roof, he'll check out the neighboring homes and if he sees something wrong, he'll let the homeowner know.

"A lot of people don't regularly get up on their roofs, so we go through there and if we notice things that are concerning, we'll knock on the door and let them know what we're doing in the neighborhood," Berstler said.

Berstler said monsoon is the busiest time of year for the company, which has already repaired between 30 to 40 roofs in the past couple of days.

"Usually these monsoons are going to take us all the way through until next year until we get back to the monsoons again, I mean, because it takes quite a toll on roofs and a lot of times they don't notice that there's leaking right now," Berstler said. "And then the storms in a month or two, then it happens and then it starts showing itself in the house."

Tarping a damaged roof prevents further water intrusion.

"It can cost a lot more. It can actually get you removed from your home if it's gone untreated. It can lead to mold and stuff like that. So we try to get to it as soon as we can and get it covered up," Berstler explained.

Berstler said he provides tarping at no charge and leaves it up to homeowners whether they want to continue working with Multi-Pro Roof Solutions.

"I honestly do it just to help homeowners out and I don't charge them, so people are usually going through enough, let alone, and then they find out that their roofs ripped off," Berstler said.

"I just tarp it and get them all situated, leave my information, help with any options or any concerns or questions they might have. And even if they don't decide to use us, I offer my services throughout the whole time to take a look at any estimates or anything they might receive so they don't get ripped off or anything."

To prevent damages, he recommends homeowners inspect their roofs periodically throughout the year and before storms arrive.

"So if a homeowner is not able or willing to get up on their roof, what I would do is I would suggest calling a legitimate roofing company that's insured, bonded, stuff like that, that's an actual roofing company. Have them come out, take a look at it. I always suggest getting pictures from the roofers that get up there. That's how we do it so that way they know what they're looking at," Berstler said.

He says shingle roofs last about 30 years, but in Arizona, that number is much lower.

"With our extreme heat, our sun, and then the monsoons that we get, usually we see about 10 to 15 years out of a roof. Sometimes you'll see 20," Berstler said. "I would suggest if your roof is anywhere over about eight years old to get it looked at pretty often."

He says when you get estimates make sure you ask any and all questions beforehand.

"Because a lot of times estimates don't include the unforeseen like plywood and stuff like that so you don't want to be hit with an extreme bill," Berstler added.

He also says he's been running into people who have been pushed into things they don't want to do, like financing, and wants people to know they do not need to make a decision right away.

"I would suggest not doing that. We always leave our homeowners with just the options that are available and any assistance with them that they would like and then leave it up to them that way they can make a decision," Berstler said.

Monsoon storms also bring flooding risks. The Pantano Wash runs through Harrison Road between Irvington and Golf Links, which is a flood area. The road was closed Monday to keep people safe.

The Tucson Fire Department says it responded to three calls Monday afternoon involving vehicles stranded in flooded roadways.

According to TFD, in most cases, drivers were able to safely get themselves out of their cars. At one location, TFD did assist one driver out of the water.

Drivers are reminded: turn around, don't drown.

Check out Pima County's road closure updates and flood prone roads before taking off.