'Monsoon Magic and Desert Nature': Little Leaf Collective hosts Second Saturdays at Second Sky

The event is July 12 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Second Sky, located off Alvernon and Irvington at 4141 E. Irvington Rd., Building A
This Saturday, July 12, on the southeast side, Little Leaf Collective is hosting a free, family-fun event themed “Monsoon Magic and Desert Nature” at Second Sky.
Little Leaf Collective’s Second Saturdays of July event is here!

This Saturday, July 12, on the southeast side, Little Leaf Collective is hosting a free, family-fun event themed “Monsoon Magic and Desert Nature” at Second Sky.

The event is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Second Sky is located off Alvernon and Irvington at 4141 E. Irvington Rd., Building A.

The heat continues through the weekend. At the event, families can cool off with a water play station, so make sure to bring a towel and a change of clothes.

Monsoon and desert-related arts and crafts will be available, and story time! Outdoor Nature Play Marana will have sensory activities to enjoy.

It will be a fun Saturday morning, and you can give back to the community too. Little Leaf Collective is gathering donations for the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.

As a reminder, Second Saturdays at Second Sky is July 12 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Second Sky is located at 4141 E. Irvington Rd., Building A.

Jacqueline Aguilar is a multimedia journalist at KGUN 9. Born and raised in Yuma, AZ., she is no stranger to the unforgiving Arizona heat. Now this U of A wildcat is excited to be back in Tucson and is looking forward to involving herself in the community. Share your story ideas with Jacqueline by emailing jacqueline.aguilar@kgun9.com or connecting on Facebook, Instagram or X.

