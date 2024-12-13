Missing Maisie: Sierra Vista family searching for son's emotional support animal

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Sierra Vista military family is searching for their three-month-old Fluffy French bulldog named Maisie.

Maisie is an emotional support animal (ESA) who has been missing for over a week. Now, the family is asking for your help.

Sherene Martensen

A message no pet parent ever wants to receive.

“That morning I received a text at 4:50 in the morning that Maisie had gotten out," said Sherene Martensen, Maisie's owner.

Jacqueline Aguilar | KGUN 9

The Martensens have been searching for their dog, Maisie, who went missing on December 5th while in training.

The trainer last saw her on the Southeast side of Tucson by East Irvington Road and South Brandywine Drive.

KGUN 9

Martensen says her family is devastated without Maisie.

The three-month-old puppy is her 13-year-old son Colton’s emotional support animal.

Maisie joined the Martensen family in October 2024 as a birthday gift for Colton.

Sherene Martensen

“Colton had been asking for a French bulldog for years," said Martensen.

Above & Beyond Therapy says ESAs can help people with autism with their routine and structure, reducing feelings of stress and anxiety and sensory stimulation.

“His emotions are really big and he can't control them," Martensen said. "But when he has an animal with him, he's a lot calmer and he's able to regulate just a little bit better.”

Martensen is an active-duty soldier in Fort Huachuca and now spends most of her free time driving to Tucson and Vail to search for Maisie.

Sherene Martensen

“I would love to just get a hotel up here and stay until I find her, but that’s not the reality," said Martensen. "I’m in the military and if I’m gone for too long, it’s automatic AWOL. I cannot keep staying up here.”

Martensen thanks the community for their support and help with looking for Maisie.

“We’ve had a great outpouring of help and I truly appreciate it like we just want to find her," Martensen said.

Sherene Martensen

There’s a $500 reward for Maisie’s return. At the time she went missing, Maisie was wearing a bandana with colors similar to the collar in the photo below.

Jacqueline Aguilar | KGUN 9

The Martensens can be reached at (214) 771-6342 and/or (214) 771-6341.