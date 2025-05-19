Local Tucsonans encourage testing on National Hepatitis Testing Day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Today is National Hepatitis Testing Day, a reminder of the importance of early detection for a virus that often shows no symptoms but can lead to serious liver damage.

Ven Centers estimates there are about 90,000 cases of hepatitis C in Arizona, but nearly 40% of people living with the virus don’t know they have it.

“Hepatitis is the inflammation of the liver,” said Hayley King, lead outreach coordinator at Ven Centers. “Hepatitis C specifically is a blood-borne infection. If left untreated, it can lead to cirrhosis or even cancer.”

Tucson resident Cheryl Lutz found out she had hepatitis C more than a decade after getting a tattoo. A surprise test during a hospital visit for unrelated health concerns ended up changing her life.

“I didn’t feel like myself,” she said. “I could barely get out of bed. Everything hurt.”

Lutz reached out to Ven Centers, which offers mobile testing and support. She said they showed up at her home within two hours, and just eight weeks later she got the call that changed her life.

“When they called and said I was cured, it was the happiest moment of my life,” Lutz said. “They saved my life.”

Ven Centers is offering free hepatitis testing today from 8 a.m. to noon at the La Frontera Center of Hope, and everyone in the community is encouraged to come.