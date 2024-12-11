Local children launch 3D printing business

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Two young siblings in Tucson are proving that age is no barrier to entrepreneurship. Grayson Laboa, 12, and Temperance Laboa, 10, have turned their passion for 3D printing into a successful business, creating unique items like dragons, critters, and sea creatures.

The idea for GrayT Creations came after the Laboa siblings watched their father work with a 3D printer. Inspired by his work, they saw a chance to take it further and bring their creative ideas to life.

“We realized we could print a lot more than just the random things we wanted,” said Grayson. “There’s so much you can do with it. You just need a file, and as long as the slicer can handle it, you can print anything.”

Launched just over a year ago, GrayT Creations has grown steadily, with the siblings managing their business around their busy school schedules. “Our 3D printers can run while we’re at school, as long as someone sets the print,” explained Temperance.

Despite their young age, Grayson and Temperance acknowledge they wouldn’t be able to keep things running without their parents’ support.

“Our parents help out while we’re in school. The printers are almost always running,” Grayson said.

For the Laboas, the business is more than just a way to make money.

“All the money we make from 3D printing goes toward our college funds,” Grayson said.

Temperance believes the experience will also help her in the future. “It will definitely help because I have more experience in selling stuff.”

The siblings are excited to grow their business even further and continue selling their creations. You can find their work at the Between the Tracks Market this Saturday.