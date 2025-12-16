Jewish community grieves as they celebrate Hanukkah

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Jewish community in Pima County gathered Monday night to celebrate the second night of Hanukkah while mourning the victims of a targeted attack in Australia that left at least 15 people dead and 25 hospitalized during the first night of the Jewish holiday.

Chabad of Vail hosted a menorah lighting ceremony at Del Lago Golf Club on Tucson's southeast side.

One Jewish couple, Fred and Joan Silver, said they were skeptical of bringing their grandchildren to the event, but with law enforcement present, they felt safe.

"I mean it lifted my spirits to be here. I'm not worried while I'm here. I was a little worried about bringing my grandkids here but I'm glad we have the police here and the fire department," said Fred.

Joan says the gathering demonstrated community strength in the face of fear.

"It's important that we take the high road on things, even with all the tragedy that we've had," Joan said.

The attack struck particularly close to home for Rabbi Yehuda Ceitlin with Chabad Tucson, who learned that his colleague Rabbi Eli Schlanger was among those killed in the shooting.

"He was there organizing, welcoming people. We're talking about a thousand people there celebrating Hanukkah," Ceitlin said. "He was a person who was energetic, loved being a rabbi, loved being there for others. He just lived in the moment. You meet him, he was always active, never stopped."

According to Ceitlin, Schlanger was 41-years old and the father of five kids.

Rabbi Ceitlin's brother had been on Bondi Beach just hours before the attack occurred.

"We heard the news in the middle of the night here in Tucson and my heart just stopped for a moment not believing that a Hanukkah event was targeted in 2025," Ceitlin said.

He says despite the tragedy, the Jewish community and friends are still showing up in crowds to light the menorah – showing resiliency, unity, and strength.

"In the face of darkness, we add more light. When we're faced with such hate, we add more positivity, and we should never back down. We should always be faithful to who we are and what we are and this is our message to everyone," Ceitlin said.

Jonathan and Natalie Tehrani, who attend services at Chabad Tucson, called the targeted shooting devastating.

"People were going to a Hanukkah event and they didn't go home that night and it's very sad," Jonathan said.

Natalie says her favorite holiday is Hanukkah because she loves the idea of bringing light in areas of darkness.

"It's really a holiday that's all about spreading light and we live in a world where we very much need that," Natalie said.

She goes on to say, "We hope that we have a brighter future ahead," relating to the tragedy in Australia.

Ceitlin believes antisemitism begins with people and ends with people.

"It begins with people making a choice on a regular basis to hate people that are not like them, that are not them. And it ends with people because sometimes it ends people's lives," he said.

He says the solution is for people to be more open and understanding to those with different cultures, lifestyles, and political views.

"I believe if we all embrace a little of that, we'll be living in a way more peaceful and loving world," Ceitlin said.

