Is the 311 line helping to address the city's pothole problem?

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Last December, the City of Tucson launched 311, a line used for non-emergency reporting – including potholes. However, Tucsonan Dan Brown says he has submitted several different pothole requests, but nothing has been done.

“I think they totally forgot about the whole Eastside,” Brown said.

Brown has lived in the area for over 20 years where he has continuously been dealing with the same problem. He said it’s like driving through an obstacle course.

City officials say they have crews going out filling the reported potholes, but do not have specific crews out looking for them.

Public Safety Communication Manager, Alicia Rubio said, “They really are counting on the public to report those things when they come across them.”

However, Brown said that’s exactly what he’s been doing. “They’ve been reported 3, 4 times by not only me, but other people,” Brown said. He says his requests have resulted in zero potholes being filled.

“They really like to get out there as quickly as they can,” Rubio said. “They don’t have any specific amount of time that they can put on that, because they don’t want to over-promise and under-deliver.”

In March, Erica Frazelle, Public Information Officer for the city’s Department of Transportation and Mobility said if it is a safety concern it will be completed within 24 hours.

Brown hopes to see something happen soon, especially with monsoon storms on the way.

“They just need to step up and honor their commitment,” Brown said.