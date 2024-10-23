Hundreds meet at latest Vance rally in Tucson to support Trump campaign and Republican candidates

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance rallied supporters at the Pima County Fairgrounds Tuesday, drawing a crowd of hundreds who were eager to see the Ohio senator in person.

It was Vance's second time visiting the region in as many weeks, and the fourth time he's visited the state of Arizona since becoming the Republican VP nominee earlier this summer.

Guests like Joan Zeller of Marana said this was their first-ever rally. When asked what she expected from the experience, Zeller said, “Oh, I’m very excited.”

Vance wasted no time highlighting Arizona’s crucial role in the 2024 election. “We’re going to make Donald Trump the next president of the United States, and it’s going to start right here in Arizona," Vance said.

Sen. Vance also criticized his opponents on the Democratic Party ticket, VP Kamala Harris and Gov. Tim Walz; Vance said Harris is part of the problem she claims to want to fix.

“[Tim Walz] has got to go around and convince the American people that Kamala Harris is somehow going to solve the very problem she has been creating over the last three and a half years,” Vance said.

When talking about immigration and the economy, Vance said his running mate's policies promise better results for middle class workers and voters in southern Arizona and across the U.S.

"Here’s the Donald Trump approach," Vance said, "We’re going to lower taxes for working Americans and we’re going to penalize the companies that are shipping jobs overseas, not reward them."

After giving a half-hour speech and taking questions from local reporters, Vance left the fairgrounds and stopped to have a meal at Delicia's Mexican Grill on Tucson’s southside. While there, Vance also met supporters, took photos and signed autographs.