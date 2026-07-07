Houghton Road widening from 22nd to Irvington could begin before the end of the year

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Construction could begin before the end of the year on another stretch of Houghton Road.

The City of Tucson Transportation and Mobility Department told KGUN 9 it is aiming to begin work on the Houghton Road improvement project between 22nd Street and Irvington Road before the end of the year. Once construction starts, the project is expected to take about two years.

KGUN 9 Houghton Road

The Houghton Meat Market is located off Houghton and 22nd St and they say they’ve been waiting for this construction to begin for years.

"You know, it’s going to be disruptive in the beginning while they’re doing it, but ultimately it will help our business because it’ll bring more traffic by our store. So, we’re not thrilled by it, but we know it has to happen, so let’s get it going," said Fram Rome, co-owner of Houghton Meat Market.

Athena Kehoe Houghton Meat Market off 22nd and Houghton

When it's finished, Houghton Road between 22nd Street and Irvington Road will be widened to six lanes with a raised median. The project also includes new bike and pedestrian paths, improved lighting, safety upgrades, and a wider bridge over the Pantano Wash. New and upgraded traffic signals are planned at Old Spanish Trail, Golf Links Road, and Escalante Road, along with dedicated right- and left-turn lanes at those intersections. A new PELICAN pedestrian crossing signal is also planned near Secrist Middle School.

The improvements are part of the 13-mile Houghton Road Corridor project, which stretches from I-10 to Tanque Verde Road. The corridor was included in the voter-approved Regional Transportation Authority transportation plan in 2006.