Home furnishings group transforms housing for Tucson veterans

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Making veterans feel more at home — that's what was done Thursday for those at Esperanza, a nonprofit organization that provides homeless vets with a fresh start.

Veterans at Esperanza are getting brand new furniture and decor thanks to donations from the Accessories Resource Team (ART), a group of people involved in the home furnishings industry.

Sharon Davis, ART executive director, said wherever the ART conference takes place is where members will be giving back. They have chosen a different nonprofit for the past 11 years to donate to and this year, since the conference was in Tucson, Esperanza was chosen.

"It's very special for a lot of us here and a lot of people actually attend our conference because we do this project every year. We try to make sure it's a veterans project because they're a community in need," Davis said.

"The reason we do it is because we can. We're an industry of stuff. All of the things that are being brought in to be donated for these housing units that we've identified need some upgrades, have been donated by either our members or other people within the home furnishings industry."

About 600 pieces were donated, including mattresses, sheets, pillowcases, pillows, quilts, rugs, wall décor, tables, dressers, mirrors and so much more. About 200 ceiling fans and 350 pieces of hardwired lighting were also donated so every unit could be improved.

The ART members were out in the hot and windy weather unboxing, organizing, building and installing most of the items.

According to Suzanne Bond, CEO of Esperanza, 57 units are being redecorated.

"It's wonderful because we've always relied on used furniture and so our veterans are getting brand new furniture today. It speaks to the dignity of their service to this country and now they're gonna have a really comfortable space," Bond said.

Navy veteran Gregory Irvin joined Esperanza this week and already feels the love being poured into him and other service members.

"I think it shows the total support this community from all the different branches and how this community reaches out directly and comes and spends their time on a hard earned day in the hot blazing sun in the 96 degree Arizona heat and dedicate an assembly line to improve the life of the people here. What more can you ask for?" Irvin said.

Bond said the veterans will notice the difference when they return to their homes.

"They're gonna be just thrilled when they settle back in and enjoy their spaces," Bond said.

The community coming together to serve veterans shows just how appreciated they are.

"You talk about thank you for your service," Irvin said.

Bond says she's grateful her organization was chosen for this special project.

"I just think it's so wonderful when the community comes together to serve these veterans and we are so appreciative of the Tucson community and the ART conference community today," Bond said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.