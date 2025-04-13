Watch Now
Tucson Military Vehicle Museum takes visitors through last hundred years of military machines

The collection includes nearly 70 vehicles from the past hundred years
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — History buffs, military veterans and enthusiasts of both flocked to a property tucked behind the Pima Air and Space Museum on Tucson's southeast side.

There, the Tucson Military Vehicle Museum held an opening ceremony just after 16:00 for their collection of of military vehicles from the past hundred years.

The aisles of vehicles lined up armored cars and trucks, with tanks and their transporter with nearly 70 vehicles on display. Members of the museum team say that they plan to keep adding to their gallery, with a few pieces already in storage nearby the property.

The museum is operated by Arizona Aerospace Foundation, the same organization that cares for the Titan Missile Museum in Sahuarita and the Pima Air and Space museum.

You can visit Tucson Military Vehicle Museum from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at 600 E Valencia Rd. in southeast Tucson.

