Freedom through safety on two wheels

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Nearly 280,000 registered motorcycles traveled down Arizona's freeways last year.

That's 34% more than in 2019; a huge jump in just five or six years.

With so many more new riders hitting the road, it is so important in this "Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month" to know what you're doing before you take to two wheels.

Turns out there's a course for that.

"Passion, freedom, experience, expression.. [it's] a life that four wheels can't give you."

Trina Meeks is a great ambassador for the motorcycle lifestyle but she didn't always know how to ride until 30 years ago when she took a course like this.

"I was getting a divorce and wanted to learn to ride a motorcycle," Trina laughed as she recalled the reason to ride in the first place.

"It helps get the bike moving better, sooner..."

Trina and Steve are the riders-turned-teachers on this open pad of asphalt off Kolb Rd. and Valencia where Ride Arizona MTC or Motorcycle Training Center operates.

"Remember that stopping process. Clutch, front brake, nice and smooth and stop at the end," Steve says.

On this typical springtime Saturday morning, more than half a dozen new riders mounted their bikes to learn the basics of starting and stopping, the brakes, the balance, and it really is like taking baby steps.

"Now just tap it down. Now you can ease the clutch up. Still ease that clutch up though, right? Ok," Steve instructs the new riders.

"96% of crashes, not accidents, crashes are rider error. They simply did not know what to do," Trina told me.

"If you put the wrong input into a motorcycle, you might have a different conversation that you didn't want," she said.

That conversation about the dangers of riding is a tough one. Motorcycle crashes made up just under 3% of the overall crash total for Arizona in 2023.

But look at the total of number of deaths. 1 in 5... 20 % of the more than 1,300 fatalities involved a motorcycle and it's gotten worse in recent years.

Over a 20 year span, 150 people died on average every year in our state in motorcycle crashes.

In the most recent annual count that number jumped to 258.

"Where are you looking at young man. I need those hands an eyes up here," Steve said.

"I don't care if you can ride in a straight line. That's not what this is about. What this is about ... can you strategically plan your outcome," Trina said.

Daryl Brodziski is taking to time to learn to ride the right way.

"Experience is the greatest teacher. As much as people can tell you what to do you've still got to get out there and practice."

He should know. He's a driving instructor himself trading the comforts of a car for something else.

"Freedom... A little bit of open air," Daryl said.

"I had to take a class just like these folks are and it wasn't pretty but I passed."

Steve told me he didn't even ride until he was in his 40's A hobby he'd definitely recommend but only for those willing to put in the work.

"The more they do it, the more they work what we're doing out here, the better their success will be out there," Steve said.

Ride Arizona Motorcycle Training Center

7373 E. Valencia Rd.

Tucson, AZ

85757

(520) 876-4775