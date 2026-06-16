Floodwaters can turn deadly. Here's how firefighters prepare

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon season is here, and the Rincon Valley Fire District is preparing for the dangers that can come with fast-moving floodwaters.

"One out of every three rescuers becomes a victim," Capt. Scott Laird explained during a recent training exercise.

Rincon Valley Fire District Responding to a swift water rescue

While swift water rescues are relatively uncommon, Laird says they carry significant risks.

"Luckily, we have very, very few of them, but it's extremely high risk, low frequency," he explains.

During training, firefighters practice operating inflatable rescue boats and responding to emergencies if a boat overturns in moving water.

Athena Kehoe Flipping the boat

"The throwback is the best piece of equipment. It's just simply the rope, you put it underhand, you make the toss," Laird explains.

Laird says most swift water rescues happen at night, creating additional dangers for both the public and first responders.

"One of the very first things we do when we roll up onto a call, we take a rock, we put it on the water's edge, and we just keep an eye on the rock while we're getting ready, getting geared out and everything ready to go," Laird says. "If the water's receding, that's a good thing. Less water. If the water's covering up the rock, that means we've got to move quicker."

The training was held at the pool at Del Webb at Rancho Del Lago in Vail.

In a statement to KGUN 9, community management said, "Del Webb at Rancho Del Lago is an active, engaged community professionally managed by FirstService Residential. We appreciate the partnerships that help make events like this possible and are always glad to support training opportunities that benefit both the local and broader community."

Athena Kehoe Equipment

Laird urges drivers to just wait out the water or figure out another way home.

Arizona law may require drivers to pay for the cost of a rescue if they intentionally drive around barricades and become stranded in floodwaters. The law is commonly referred to as the Arizona Stupid Motorist Law.