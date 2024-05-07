Every dog has its park: New dog park, Wagging Tails, close to opening on Tucson's Southeast side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson's dog-loving community is eagerly anticipating the grand opening of the city's newest dog park, Wagging Tails.

Nestled within Lower Lincoln Park on the southeast side, the coming canine paradise is set to open its gates on Thursday, May 23, offering a host of amenities designed to cater to both furry companions and their humans.

The park, named through a public vote on Tucson's Parks and Recreation Department website, promises to be a hub of activity for dogs of all sizes.

Lara Hamwey, Director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Tucson, highlighted the park's features, including separate sections for large and small dogs, ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience for all.

"What's really cool about Wagging Tails Dog Park is that it's going to have three areas," Hamwey said. "One for big, one for small, and allow one area to rest, which allows us to do better turf maintenance."

But it's not just about playtime.

The park boasts an array of amenities, from an obstacle course to misting stations, ensuring both physical activity and comfort for pets and owners alike.

Additionally, a unique memorial program will allow visitors to honor their beloved furry friends with personalized benches or bricks — a touching tribute to the special bond between humans and their pets.

For Elvia Bourque, owner of Paloma, the anticipation for Wagging Tails is palpable.

Speaking of her four-and-a-half-year-old canine companion, Bourque expressed excitement at the prospect of a nearby dog park.

"If there was a dog park nearby, would you use that?" asked KGUN9'S Eddie Celaya during an interview.

"Of course, yes!" Bourque said.

Paloma, like many dogs, thrives on socialization and exercise.

Bourque shared how Paloma has made friends at Lincoln Park and relishes their daily outings.

The prospect of new adventures and friendships at Wagging Tails fills both owner and pet with excitement.

As the grand opening approaches, anticipation mounts, promising tails wagging and hearts brimming with joy at the prospect of this new canine haven.