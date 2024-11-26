Esperanza En Escalante helps homeless veterans rebuild lives

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A program on the Southeast side of Tucson is making a significant difference for homeless veterans, offering them a chance to rebuild their lives after serving.

Esperanza, which has served the community for 35 years, provides housing and support to about 250 veterans and their families each year. The program was founded by a group of Vietnam veterans who saw the growing issue of homelessness among former service members and decided to take action.

"They got together, worked with the Air Force to donate land, and started building, one building at a time," said Suzanne Bond, CEO of Esperanza.

For veterans like Jeffrey Scott, who served in the military for 14 years, Esperanza has been a life-changing resource. After being honorably discharged in 2014, Scott found himself in need of assistance. He turned to Esperanza for support, a decision he says has helped him regain stability.

"If it wasn’t for them, I don’t know where I would be honestly," Scott said. "Being on my own with no family left, I was at risk of ending up on the streets or spending all my money on hotels. It’s tough without income."

Since joining Esperanza in August, Scott has made significant progress. The program has helped him work toward independence, and his goal is to continue working with organizations that assist veterans and address homelessness in the community.

Esperanza not only provides a home for these veterans but it also offers them a family.

"The bonds we form with other veterans here last a lifetime," Scott said. "We don't just consider each other friends—we’re brothers and sisters."