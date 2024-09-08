Dry Bonez Skate Co. hosts 'Skate for Life' on Saturday to support youth mental health

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Saturday, Dry Bonez Skate Collective hosted the first annual and largest skateboarding events in the community.

It's called "Skate for Life" and the goal is to support Tucson's youth and young adults to let them know they aren't alone if they're struggling with mental health.

The event kicks off National Suicide Prevention Week which is from Sept. 8 - 14, 2024. The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention says about 1.6 million people attempted suicide in 2022.

Ridge Wilson, the founder of the non-profit Dry Bonez Skate Collective says over $1,000 will be awarded to the best skaters.

"If we never share our experiences and we never say, 'Hey I've been there, I've been broken, I've been hurt,' and we never let people know we feel the same way, nobody else is gonna come out and speak about it," Wilson said.

Registration is at noon and the competition starts around 2 p.m., going until 8 p.m.

"There's four different brackets. We have a tweens which is 8-12, we have a teens 13-17, we have an adult, adult 18-up. And then we have an open skate, meaning a 50-year-old can go against an 8-year-old if they choose."

12-year-old Julian Pesqueira, tells me he's practicing his backside disaster trick and kick flips for tomorrow.

"Can't wait I got my new board and everything ready," Pesqueira said.

Skater Isaiah Shinnery, has been skating throughout his entire life. He'd go to Purple Heart Skate Park with his brother, who passed away in January. Shinnery says he's dedicating the event and his live music to him.

"I'm not gonna go deep into it," Shinner said. "But I can relate to a lot to a lot of mental health problems so it means a lot to be able to like bring awareness to it and help the next person if I can."

If you or someone you know is struggling, remember that help is always available.

"Text 988, that's the national suicide number, you can be anonymous. If you need help seek counsel from friends, there's so many resources out there," Wilson said.