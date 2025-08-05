Desert View High School kicks off first full week with new teachers, renewed energy

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As schools across Tucson settle into the rhythm of a new academic year, Desert View High School is entering its first full week of classes with high spirits and a fully staffed faculty, a rarity in many districts today.

Among the fresh faces on campus is Nicholas Juricic, a first-year Algebra teacher who views mathematics not just as a subject, but as a lens through which to see the world.

“In my worldview, math is all around us,” Juricic said. “When I see the power lines, I see a catenary curve. I see shadows and I see projection.”

Juricic says his goal is for students to find personal relevance in the subject.

“Ultimately, I want them to make math useful to themselves, perhaps in ways I haven’t even foreseen,” he said. “I think there’s a lot of exclusion in the math world. I want to make it more inclusive, something that doesn’t have to be scary or provoke anxiety.”

He likens teaching to solving a system of equations, with each student bringing their variables to the classroom.

“All the students have their different preferences, and you have to satisfy them all…somehow,” he said.

Desert View Principal Angelica Duddleston says having passionate educators like Juricic on staff is a bright spot in a challenging education landscape. This year, the school opened with no teacher vacancies, a milestone that bucks a trend seen in many Arizona districts.

“We are lucky,” Duddleston said. “We’re fully staffed and have some incredible teachers in place, which isn’t always the case. And most of them are returning. Some are even alumni.”

In addition to new teachers, returning students were welcomed back with upgrades to the gym auditorium and a newly updated football field scoreboard.

While enrollment has dipped slightly, part of a district-wide trend since the 2022-2023 school year , Duddleston says the school is focused on building community and attracting new students throughout the year.

“With 177 days until graduation, we’re excited to see what our seniors accomplish next,” Duddleston said.

Juricic, who feels deeply supported in his role, says he’s ready to build something lasting, both in and beyond the classroom.

“Knowing that I have so much support and agency and that one of my initiatives to build student agency is supported at the district level, is the best,” he said.