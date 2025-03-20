Cybersecurity class brings safety to the forefront

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Vail Unified School District is on spring break, but 26 of their students are using their time off to learn new skills, thanks to the Arizona Cyber Initiative.

Cybersecurity is playing a bigger role as technology has evolved. But also presents new career paths.

“This program helps them find their journey within cybersecurity and opens up career opportunities that can provide stable income in the future,” said Diana Terrazas-Lugo, program manager for AZ Cyber Initiative.

Elizabeth Irwin is a senior at Cienega High School and is one of the students taking part in the initiative. She is taking advantage of this class because she isn't sure about her path out of college.

"I was a little confused about what I wanted to do in life," she explained. "Then I saw this new career exploration program, decided to try it out, and so far, I’m really liking it."

The program is designed for everyone, even those with no prior experience with computers.

"We start with the basics—teaching the fundamentals of red vs. blue teaming, operating systems, networks, and coding," said the instructor. "As they progress, we go into more advanced topics."

The program is free but operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Students who complete the program walk away with new computer expertise and a $250 stipend

“It’s a great way to learn, even if you’re starting with nothing,” Elizabeth added.

The AZ Cyber initiative is a non-profit, and hosts classes all across Arizona. More information and how you can get involved can be found on their website.