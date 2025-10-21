Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Coordinated Pima County sheriff’s response leads to arrest after armed robbery

Pima County Sheriff’s Department
PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — A coordinated response by the Pima County Sheriff’s Department over the weekend resulted in the arrest of a suspect accused of an armed robbery near East Sahuarita Road and South Houghton Road, the department said in a social media post.

According to PCSD, the male suspect — wearing gloves and a mask and armed with a handgun — entered a business in the area, forced the victim to open a safe and the cash register, and fled with about $2,500. The department credited the quick actions of patrol deputies and information provided by the victim for identifying the suspect and his vehicle.

PCSD said its surveillance aircraft located a vehicle matching the description and deputies followed it to a property where the suspect tried to flee on foot but was quickly apprehended. Deputies recovered the stolen money, the firearm alleged to have been used in the robbery, and additional evidence connected to the case.

The suspect was booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex on multiple felony charges, the department said. The post did not identify the suspect by name.

“Outstanding teamwork by our patrol deputies, Air Support Unit, Criminal Investigation Division and Night Detectives for their swift and professional teamwork that made this arrest possible,” the sheriff’s department said.

Photo provided by Pima County Sheriff’s Department shows items recovered in the arrest, including a handgun, cash and a mask.

