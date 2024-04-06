TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Clean Economy and Community Impact Summit was a half-day event centered around the state’s clean energy economy.

The summit took place on Friday, April 5 at the University of Arizona Tech Park located at 9030 S. Rita Road. on the Southeast side.

Those in attendance heard from different leaders in environmental and economic industries who shared their ideas and the work they are doing.

Speakers included U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) and City of Tucson Mayor Regina Romero.

A main talking point throughout the summit was the impact the Inflation Reduction Actand Bipartisan Infrastructure Lawhave had.

Romero said, “The Inflation Reduction Act and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law are helping communities like Tucson focus on reducing energy costs, advancing environmental justice and building a cleaner future for all.”

Kelly was the event’s keynote speaker and said he has seen differences in our planet from his first mission on a space shuttle in 2001 compared to his last mission in 2011.

“We've got to do a better job addressing the amount of carbon we’re putting into the atmosphere every year because it’s warming up the planet,” Kelly said.

After the summit, Kelly toured Dimensional Energy. It is a company that transforms carbon dioxide into sustainable aviation fuel and products. Kelly said renewable energy jobs such as those at Dimensional Energy are so important.

“This is about jobs that pay well, that you don’t need a four-year degree for and at the same time helps us address a warming climate,” Kelly said.

The summit was hosted by Emerson Collective, Elemental Exceleratorand Climate Power.