Arizona Pet Project offers services for Tucson pet owners in crisis

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — For many, pets are a part of the family. But during times of struggle or financial crisis, pet owners may be forced to make a tough decision: them or their pet.

That’s where the Arizona Pet Project steps in. The nonprofit organization provides services for pet owners facing challenges like social isolation, homelessness, disability, or crises such as job loss or family tragedy. The organization works to keep people together with their pets.

Thanks to a grant from the state of Arizona, the nonprofit expanded its services to Tucson in 2023. Now, the city of Tucson is also pitching in, recently awarding the group a $20,000 grant.

“This grant will allow us to expand our reach in Tucson to provide the full services needed to keep individuals with their pet companions during difficult times,” said Leanna Taylor, CEO of the Arizona Pet Project.

The nonprofit has already helped Tucson resident Stacy Lemmert, who battles both mental and physical health issues. They helped her afford veterinary care for her 6-year-old service dog, Dune, who needed attention for symptoms he was experiencing in his paw.

Maria Staubs AZ Pet Projects helps Dune receive vet care

A visit to the vet, plus medication for Dune’s paw, cost $250, which the nonprofit covered. “With this type of funding, it is just a miracle,” Lemmert said.

When Lemmert, who is on a fixed income, noticed Dune's paw was bleeding, the financial strain of a visit to the vet meant she had to consider difficult options. “I was thinking of selling anything I could to get him to the doctor,” she said.

That was until she said Pima Animal Care Center (PACC) connected her with the Arizona Pet Project.

“I mean, people and their dogs, like myself, they’re family. I don’t have children, so they are my children,” Lemmert explained.

With his paw now healed, Dune is back on his feet, enjoying time with his family.

“It was so important to me because he's like my child, both of my animals are. So it was just such a blessing. For anyone out there that needs the help, it is just so important that it’s out there,” Lemmert said.