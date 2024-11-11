American Legion Post 109 brings veterans together to serve and support their community

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — For many veterans, finding their place post-service can be a challenge.

Here in Southern Arizona, that veteran population continues to grow.

In Corona de Tucson, you will find an F-4 fighter jet on the side of the road and in the building next door, veterans will find more than that.

"That's what we are here for, to take care of each other, take care of our community, service to country, while actually exiting our military service, and that is the purpose of this place, the American Legion," says Roosevelt McKnight, Commander of American Legion Post 109.

This Veterans Day, Post 109 will hold their annual Veterans Day ceremony, where their group of over 900 veterans gather to honor all of those who have answered the call.

"I push forward every single day in honor of my fellow veterans that have lost their life in defense of this country. I can give a little more. I can live through them. I can live for them every single day and push forward in their honor. And that's what I try to do as the commander of this post," says McKnight.

Post 109 is one of almost 130 posts in Arizona.

You can learn more about them on their website.