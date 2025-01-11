46th Annual Quilt Fiesta Show this weekend at the Pima County Fairgrounds

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — If you’re looking for some fun this weekend, the Tucson Quilters Guild 46th Annual Quilt Fiesta Show is happening at the Pima County Fairgrounds. It’s a chance for visitors to learn about quilt making and get hands-on experience.

The Quilt Fiesta show is a celebration of art and generosity with raised benefits going towards organizations across Tucson. It brings thousands of Arizonans to the Old Pueblo.

“Quilters cannot just stop making quilts, it’s something they enjoy, they keep doing it," said Terry Gallegos, president of Quilt for a Cause.

Gallegos tells me that although quilting has evolved over the years, the theme of community and supporting one another stays the same. Tucson Cancer Conquerors, Literacy Connects, and Casa Alitas are some of this year's beneficiaries.

“They’re so generous, quilters are and you can see by how many quilts have been donated are for sale to support those needy organizations," Gallegos said.

Nasrin Mazuji, a Tucson Quilter's Guild member, says those new to quilting want to learn how to “sit and sew” a block for a ‘quilt of valor’ that will be put together for service members.

“Whether you're novice or not, sometimes you just want to have a seat and then you know, you're inspired," said Mazuji. "Why not sit and sell some blocks that will go—they put them together and give them out to the community.”

The Quilt Fiesta Show runs through Sunday, you can find more details on the event here.