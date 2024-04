TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Two people were hospitalized after a crash on Tucson's Southeast side.

The Tucson Police Department says a man and woman were taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

They say the crash was at Golf Links and S. Craycroft Roads around 8:30 p.m. Monday.

TPD says traffic is shut down and is asking drivers to avoid the area.

According to TPD, traffic detectives are investigating the crash.