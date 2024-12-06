South Tucson Fire Department begins new officer training program

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The South Tucson Fire Department is giving part-time firefighters a chance to move up the ranks and improve their skills.

Around 40 part-time firefighters serve the 1.2 square-mile city, but only one holds a full-time Fire Captain position.

To better prepare crews for emergencies, the department has launched a program to train firefighters as officers, equipping them with state-certified skills and leadership training.

Captain Andy Luna says the initiative is about more than titles.

“So what we’re doing here in South Tucson is we’re providing our firefighters with an opportunity to become an officer on our vehicles, on our trucks,” said Luna.

Eighteen firefighters signed up for the program, attending their first classes this week. The program is led by Jorge Santiago, a firefighter with the department since 2009. Santiago spent six months preparing to teach the course, which includes both classroom instruction and hands-on experience.

“Becoming a fire officer is a difficult dynamic because you have to be a people-person. You have to deal with interpersonal problems,” Santiago explained. “Fire service can be hard, but it’s given me as much as it’s taken.”

The training aims to enhance the safety of South Tucson by ensuring more crews have a fire officer on-call with advanced skills and leadership capabilities.

The program marks a significant step for the department and its firefighters, who are working to make the community safer.

While registration for this course is closed, the department seeks new applicants to join their team. To learn more, visit the South Tucson Fire Department website or contact them directly.

KGUN 9 will follow the progress of this training program and its impact on the city’s fire safety.