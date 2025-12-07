Shooting at South Tucson house party leaves one man dead, another injured

SOUTH TUCSON, AZ — A late-night house party in South Tucson turned deadly early Sunday morning after gunfire erupted near 30th Street and 6th Avenue, leaving one man dead and another injured, according to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD).

Deputies say the first 911 calls came in around 12:40 a.m., reporting shots fired in the area and describing what sounded like a chaotic scene. South Tucson Police and Tucson Police Department officers were the first to arrive. When they got there, they found a 22-year-old man dead outside the home, the apparent victim of gunfire.

A second man was also found shot. He was taken to the hospital and later released, according to investigators.

With a death confirmed at the scene, PCSD’s Homicide Unit was called out around 1:30 a.m. Detectives interviewed numerous people described as multiple witnesses, though investigators say they are still working to piece together how the shooting unfolded.

So far, no arrests have been made, and deputies have not released any suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PCSD or submit an anonymous tip through 88-CRIME.

This is a developing story. KGUN9 will provide updates as more information emerges.

