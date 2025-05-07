Power restored to Spanish Trail Motel after fire on Friday

SOUTH TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The power is back on at the Spanish Trail Motel after a fire Friday night, leading to a power outage that affected several buildings in the apartment complex.

Property owner, Brian Bowers, was on site Wednesday afternoon and shared video of the person who started the fire.

According to South Tucson Police, the individual was arrested Friday night and has since been released from jail.

Bowers explained that several complications delayed the issue from being resolved. He added that he offered tenants a refund on their rent and allowed them to leave.

During the four days that the power was out, he said he made attempts to get the permits to fix the issue, but wasn't able to start the process until Monday. He also explained how it took time to search for a generator, which he ordered Tuesday afternoon and received by Tuesday night.

Local mutual aid group Tucson Tenants' Union planned to host a dinner and canvass outside of the property Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

The flier, posted before the power was restored, explained that they hope to support the tenants who dealt with the power outage. Organizers will meet at El Camino Motel at 297 E. Benson Hwy.