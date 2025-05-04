Fire damages building connected to Old Spanish Trail Motel causing power outages, South Tucson Fire says

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — South Tucson Fire crews responded to a fire at the Old Spanish Trail Motel Thursday morning, they said on Saturday.

The call came in around 8 to 8:30 a.m. for a structure fire. The building was a smaller building near both the motel and the motel suites nearby.

According to South Tucson Fire, the building is small and vacant, but once crews started putting water on the flames, they discovered the electrical boxes were on fire. Those boxes supply power to the suites.

South Tucson Fire said that as a result of the fire, there are now partial and possibly full power outages at the apartments nearby.

It’s currently up to the property owner to resolve the power issue, but the exact scope of responsibility remains unclear.

An inspector was expected to visit the scene on Thursday to determine whether power could be safely restored to the affected buildings.

South Tucson Police are now handling the ongoing investigation and determining next steps.

KGUN 9 will update this article as more information becomes available.