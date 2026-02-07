Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Fire at Spanish Trail Motel contained with no injuries reported

Tucson Fire Department responded to the Spanish Trail Motel on East Benson Highway Friday evening, bringing the fire under control in under 40 minutes
Blake Phillips
Tucson Fire Department crews responded to a fire at the Spanish Trail Motel on East Benson Highway just after 8:00 p.m. Friday night.

An engine arrived at the scene five minutes later and reported a small fire in the structure. Crews took a defensive approach, fighting the fire from outside the building.

The fire was brought under control in about 40 minutes. No injuries were reported.

The call was handled as a mutual-aid response for the South Tucson Fire Department.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

__________________________________________________________________________

