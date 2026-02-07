Fire at Spanish Trail Motel contained with no injuries reported

Tucson Fire Department crews responded to a fire at the Spanish Trail Motel on East Benson Highway just after 8:00 p.m. Friday night.

An engine arrived at the scene five minutes later and reported a small fire in the structure. Crews took a defensive approach, fighting the fire from outside the building.

The fire was brought under control in about 40 minutes. No injuries were reported.

The call was handled as a mutual-aid response for the South Tucson Fire Department.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

