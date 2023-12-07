Rancho Sahuarita announces new park

SAHUARITA, Ariz — Residents of Rancho Sahuarita are getting a new park for the New Year.

Parque la Coraza was announced by the group on their Facebook page last week.

The community already has 12 parks in the area, but are seeing a demand for more.

“It has been a work in progress for us," said Jeremy Sharpe, a managing partner for Rancho Sahuarita, “Key components of it are very, very, very desired and needed.”

The community has roughly 6,000 homes, with plans to expand all the way up to 11,000.

And the focus on outdoor amenities hopes to bring the community together.

“You'll see kids playing soccer, and people riding their bikes and and throwing a Frisbee. And that's what we want people to do within the community,” said Sharpe.

Additionally, the new park will include a tribute to first responders, similar to their armed forces tribute.

“Like our Armed Forces tribute, the first responders tribute will be a place for people to gather for families to come together in a contemplative mode, but also as a place of educate,” Sharpe said.

The park is expected to be finished in June, 2024.