Welding program tackles industry shortage, transforms lives in Sahuarita

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KGUN) — As the demand for skilled welders continues to rise, with approximately 84,000 positions needing to be filled each year according to the American Welding Society, a local initiative is providing hope and opportunity to aspiring tradespeople.

The Sahuarita Food Bank and Community Resource Center has launched a hands-on welding program that aims to equip students with the certifications and skills required to thrive in a growing industry.

At the heart of the program is a unique blend of technology and practical experience. Students first practice their welding techniques using augmented reality machines, which simulate real-world welding conditions without the safety risks.

This innovative approach allows students to build confidence and hone their skills before transitioning to actual welding booths. Successful graduates earn national certifications through NC3, paving the way for promising careers.

The welding initiative, driven by the center’s mission to break cycles of poverty through sustainable career development, had a surprising origin.

Carlos Valles, the center’s executive director, recalled a construction project that sparked the idea.

“We were looking at putting some wrought iron fencing on the property,” he explained. “We were told there would be a 9 to 12-month wait because there weren’t enough skilled welders in the area.”

Recognizing the opportunity to address both a labor shortage and a community need, Valles and his team developed a training pipeline to produce qualified welders.

Connor Jacob Frazzell, a graduate of the inaugural cohort, is one of the program’s success stories. After briefly pursuing a degree in mechanical engineering at the University of Arizona, he rediscovered his passion for welding. “I realized I wanted to get back into welding,” Frazzell shared. He recently secured a position in the field, where opportunities abound.

Keith Hanson, the program’s welding instructor, emphasizes the diversity and security of welding careers.

“There’s tons of welding in robotics,” Hanson said. “Even with robotic welding, human hands are always needed to guide and supervise the process.” From pipeline construction to advanced manufacturing, the demand for skilled welders remains robust.

Other students, like Antonio Gonzales and Roman Gates, have been equally inspired by the program’s impact. Antonio is motivated by a desire to master his craft

“I like to be good at something,” Antonio said. “I like to be known for something.”

Roman began to weld when he was 16, spurred on by a friend who was a certified welder. He says that he loves manipulating metal into different objects. “It makes it more yours,” he said.

He says he enjoys the mutual camaraderie of the students.

“We’re able to help each other out too,” Gates said. “Then it helps us out with the process.”

Reflecting on his experience, said, “I thought I knew welding, but this school taught me there’s so much more to learn.”

The program has received critical support from grants provided by local organizations, including mining giant Freeport-McMoRan, helping to fund its growth and reach.

With the current cohort set to graduate in early July, the next round of classes will begin shortly after. Interested individuals can find more information about registration and program details by visiting the Sahuarita Food Bank and Resource Center website.