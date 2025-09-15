Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Valle Verde Rotary hosting club dinner to benefit homeless veterans

Rotary.jpg
Valley Verde Rotary Club
The Valle Verde Rotary Club, seen here during a previous fundraiser, are raising funds once again.
Rotary.jpg
GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Wednesday, September 24, the Valle Verde Rotary Club of Green Valley will host a fundraising dinner to support homeless veterans at American Legion Post 131, located on Esperanza Boulevard in Green Valley.

The dinner menu features meatloaf, accompanied by scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, a dinner roll and dessert, all for $18. Proceeds will benefit the Arizona Veterans StandDown Alliance, an organization that provides housing, resources and support to veterans experiencing homelessness.

Advance tickets are available for either a 4 p.m. or 5 p.m. seating and can be purchased at the Legion office or by calling 517-677-7505. For those who prefer to dine at home, take-out orders will also be offered.

Those unable to attend but still wishing to support the cause can make a donation online at www.vvrotaryfoundation.net.

