Valle Verde Rotary hosting club dinner to benefit homeless veterans

GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Wednesday, September 24, the Valle Verde Rotary Club of Green Valley will host a fundraising dinner to support homeless veterans at American Legion Post 131, located on Esperanza Boulevard in Green Valley.

The dinner menu features meatloaf, accompanied by scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, a dinner roll and dessert, all for $18. Proceeds will benefit the Arizona Veterans StandDown Alliance, an organization that provides housing, resources and support to veterans experiencing homelessness.

Advance tickets are available for either a 4 p.m. or 5 p.m. seating and can be purchased at the Legion office or by calling 517-677-7505. For those who prefer to dine at home, take-out orders will also be offered.