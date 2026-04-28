Two-vehicle T‑bone crash in Sahuarita rolls one car

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KGUN) — A two-vehicle T‑bone collision late Monday afternoon left one car on its side but resulted in no reported serious injuries, according to the Santa Rita Fire District.

The crash occurred at 4:43 p.m. on April 27 at the intersection of West Sahuarita Road and West Calle Imperial. Santa Rita Fire District units, American Medical Response and the Sahuarita Police Department responded to the scene.

First responders found four patients who had self-extricated from the vehicles before emergency crews arrived. Injuries were described as ranging from minor to none; all occupants were reported to have been wearing seatbelts. Airbags deployed in at least one vehicle, which flipped onto its side from the force of the impact.

All four people were evaluated by medical personnel on scene and declined transport to a hospital. The Sahuarita Police Department is conducting an investigation into the circumstances of the collision.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact the Sahuarita Police Department.