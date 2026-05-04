Sahuarita student arrested after alleged weekend threat to Walden Grove High

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Walden Grove High School student was arrested today after an alleged threat to cause harm at the school, the Sahuarita Unified School District said in a parent letter released today.

According to the district, school officials were notified at approximately 9:00 a.m. that an alleged threat had been made over the weekend to cause harm at the school. The information was reported to 911 and referred to the Sahuarita Police Department, which conducted a “thorough investigation.” The district said the student believed to be responsible was arrested and taken into custody.

A second report relaying the same information was received Monday morning. After an additional review, the Sahuarita Police Department found no evidence of an active or ongoing threat to the school, the district letter said.

“The safety of our students and staff remains a top priority, and we value our partnership with families,” the district’s communications department wrote. The letter added that all reports involving the safety of the school community are taken seriously and handled in coordination with law enforcement, and thanked students and community members who reported concerns.

The district did not indicate any injuries or report that classes were suspended.