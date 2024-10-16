Sahuarita’s Superintendent reflects on Hispanic Heritage and path to leadership

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The number of Hispanic superintendents in the United States has grown by 63% over the last decade.

Despite this rise, Hispanic leaders account for just over 3% of school superintendents nationwide, even as the number of Hispanic students has doubled in a similar time frame.

Sahuarita Unified School District’s superintendent, Dr. Manuel Valenzuela, shared his personal story and how his own background shapes his leadership.

Dr. Valenzuela’s journey to becoming a school superintendent is deeply rooted in his upbringing as a first-generation Mexican-American.

“I remember going to kindergarten, and I was what we now call an English language learner,” Valenzuela said. “I just knew I had a hard time communicating with everybody else, on top of getting used to going to school.”

His parents, who immigrated from Mexico in pursuit of the American dream, believed in the transformative power of public education, which became the foundation for Dr. Valenzuela's success.

“They immigrated here with the belief that our country is the land of opportunity, this whole idea of the American dream,” he added.

That belief in education as a gateway to opportunity motivated Dr. Valenzuela throughout his academic journey. He graduated as class valedictorian, a milestone that surprised him as he recalled not even knowing what the title meant at the time.

His passion for learning and respect for educators ultimately inspired him to pursue a long career in education, where he now serves as the leader of the district.

“I wanted to take that tremendous respect for educators, honor that same vision of my parents, and make it my own,” he said. “I wanted to have that same kind of impact on others.”

Colleagues speak highly of Dr. Valenzuela’s approachable leadership style.

Darlene Robinson, Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services, praised his positive energy, saying, “It’s really easy to communicate with Dr. V because he is your good morning wake-up call.”

Danielle Rutherford, an art teacher at Sahuarita High School, echoed similar sentiments, noting his genuine interest in staff and students. “He always makes sure that we all feel appreciated, teachers and students,” she said.

As the district continues to grow, Dr. Valenzuela looks forward to embracing the richness of Hispanic culture within the schools.

The district is set to welcome a mariachi and Folklorico group later this year, enhancing the cultural experiences of students and reinforcing the importance of representation in education.