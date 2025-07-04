Sahuarita to host Stars and Stripes celebration with fireworks and drone show

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Town of Sahuarita is gearing up for its annual Fourth of July celebration, set to take place this Friday at Anamax Park. This year’s "Stars and Stripes" event promises an evening of family fun, food, and a first-of-its-kind finale.

For the first time, Sahuarita will debut a hybrid fireworks and drone show, merging high-tech drone choreography with traditional pyrotechnics.

The grand finale will feature synchronized drones, mounted fireworks and ground-level bursts in a spectacular visual display.

Along with the high-flying entertainment, attendees can enjoy live music, food trucks, local vendors and family-friendly activities.

The park’s popular splash pad will also remain open throughout the event for those looking to cool down in the summer heat.

Free parking will be available at Sahuarita Unified School District and Town Hall lots, with a full map of locations available on the Town of Sahuarita Parks and Recreation website .

Gates open at 5 p.m. and the event runs until 9 p.m., with the main show lighting up the night sky shortly after sundown. Admission is free and all are welcome.