Sahuarita teacher nominated for national award after reviving AP Government program

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KGUN) — A survey by the Brookings Institute revealed that 1 in 4 American adults cannot name the three branches of government.

However, at Walden Grove High School in Sahuarita, one teacher is ensuring his students not only know the branches but understand the workings of their government deeply.

Carl Nelson, an AP Government teacher at the high school, has been recognized for his exceptional efforts by being nominated as Teacher of the Year by the Bill of Rights Institute.

Nelson, who took over the struggling AP Government program at Walden Grove in 2019, faced a daunting challenge. When he arrived, the program had dwindled to just five students.

"There were only five students when I got the job here," Nelson recalls. "And then I was told by the principal if I can’t get the numbers, then I might need to go back to middle school."

Undeterred, Nelson poured his passion for government and teaching into the program, and the results speak for themselves. Over the past few years, the number of students enrolled in AP Government has skyrocketed—from five students in his first year to 95 students this year.

Nelson attributes this remarkable growth to the inherent interest in government when taught with passion and relevance.

"Government is naturally interesting on its own,” he said. “And a lot of people don’t think that, but with a teacher who is passionate and students that are passionate, you can generate a lot of interest."

Nelson’s dedication and success did not go unnoticed. The Bill of Rights Institute, an organization dedicated to promoting civic education, reached out to him with surprising news: he had been nominated by a colleague for their Teacher of the Year award, an honor bestowed on only ten teachers nationwide.

"I did not expect it,” Nelson said. “I figured that I was one of thousands of civics and government teachers to get it."

However, Walden Grove High School’s principal, Kristen Miller, was not surprised by the nomination.

"He has such an energy and passion for teaching,” Miller said. “The kids can see it, the parents can see it."

Nelson believes that making the material relatable is key to student engagement.

"Students want to be able to draw real-life connections with the content,” he said. “Whether it’s algebra, whether it’s government, whether it’s music, they want to have a connection with the teacher and they want to have a connection with the content."

The winner of the Bill of Rights Institute Teacher of the Year award will be announced on September 8, which coincides with Constitution Day.

As the date approaches, Nelson's students continue to prepare for their AP exams in May.