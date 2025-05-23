Sahuarita opens first-ever splash pad at Anamax Park just in time for summer

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KGUN) — With triple-digit temperatures looming on the horizon, Sahuarita residents have a new way to beat the heat.

The town’s first splash pad is officially opening this weekend at Anamax Park, providing a fun and refreshing retreat for families as summer kicks into gear.

After a soft opening on Thursday, May 22, the splash pad will welcome the public more broadly starting Friday. The grand unveiling marks the culmination of a two-year effort by the Sahuarita Parks and Recreation Department.

The project faced several delays, including supply shortages and the surprising complexity of the splash pad’s technology.

Sahuarita Mayor Tom Murphy said another significant hurdle was redesigning the space to meet ADA compliance standards, ensuring accessibility for all members of the community.

“Not every community has access to a pool in their HOA,” Mayor Murphy explained. “So this is our first step to try to provide something that can keep the kids occupied and cold as the summer months approach.”

The desire to provide more accessible spaces comes as the town grew to nearly 38,000 residents, a 780% growth rate since 2000, according to Rancho Sahuarita.

The splash pad will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. through October, offering a cool reprieve for residents during Arizona’s blistering summer season.

To celebrate the opening, the United Way will be on-site Saturday, May 24, handing out summer essentials such as towels and sunblock.